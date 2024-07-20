Ryan Blaney will try to continue his late-season surge when he competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday in the 2024 Brickyard 400, which returns to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after a three-year hiatus. Following a lengthy slump, Blaney has recorded top-10 finishes in five of his last six starts, including both of his victories on the year. The reigning series champion is coming off a win at Pocono last weekend, but has posted just one top-10 and finished only half of his six Cup outings at Indianapolis. He will hope for success this time around as the Brickyard 400 takes place for the first time since 2020.

Blaney is 8-1 and Denny Hamlin is the 15-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Brickyard 400 odds. Kyle Larson is 6-1 and Brad Keselowski is 8-1, while Chase Elliott rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis contenders at 9-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Brickyard 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto has been red-hot for SportsLine in 2024, nailing 10 winners in his best bets, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

2024 Brickyard 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Brickyard 400, Taranto is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. The 34-year-old native of Connecticut has had a subpar season, recording only four top-five finishes and seven top-10s over the first 21 races. He has performed better of late, however, as he has been sixth or better in four of his last seven starts.

Logano is in search of his first victory at Indianapolis but has posted eight top-10s in 12 Cup Series outings at the track. The two-time series champion has registered seven of them over his last eight starts and was runner-up in both 2015 and 2019. Logano has notched all four of his top-fives at Indy in his last seven races there.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Brad Keselowski, even though he's a past winner of this race. The 40-year-old from Michigan will be one of three drivers in the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis starting lineup that has captured the checkered flag in this race, as he accomplished the feat in 2018 to join Jimmie Johnson (four times) and Kyle Busch (twice). In fact, Keselowski has finished fourth or better in three of his last four starts at Indianapolis and posted six top-10s in 11 career Cup Series starts at the track.

Keselowski also won his only Xfinity Series race at Indy in 2012, the same year he won the Cup Series championship. However, he has had difficulty following a stretch during which he finished fourth or better seven times in 12 starts. After recording a victory at Darlington, a runner-up at Charlotte and a third-place at Gateway in a span of three weeks, Keselowski was 10th or worse in five consecutive races before finishing seventh at Pocono last weekend. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, field

Denny Hamlin 15-4

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Noah Gragson 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 150-1

Chase Briscoe 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Zane Smith 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Corey LaJoie 400-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1