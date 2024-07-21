The top two finishers from the most recent race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval will not be in the 2024 Brickyard 400 starting lineup on Sunday, as Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth have retired since the 2020 edition. NASCAR moved to the road course at Indianapolis following the 2020 race, but the Cup Series will return to the 2.5-mile oval on Sunday. Denny Hamlin is the 15-4 favorite in the 2024 Brickyard 400 odds, followed by Kyle Larson (6-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1) and Ryan Blaney (8-1). Chase Elliott (9-1) is the only other driver inside of 10-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds for anyone making 2024 Brickyard 400 prop bets.

Blaney is coming off a win at Pocono last week, which bodes well heading to a similar track this week. Keselowski won this race in 2018, while Larson posted a trio of top-10 finishes in his first three attempts at this track. Before entering any 2024 Brickyard 400 props or NASCAR predictions on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Indianapolis 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Brickyard 400 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop that pays -140. Elliott only has one win this season, but he sits atop the Cup Series standings due to 10 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives to his name. He finished inside the top 11 in his last two attempts at this race prior to the hiatus, and he has improved as a driver in the four years since then.

Logano is barely inside the top 15 in the standings this season, recording three fewer top-10s (seven) and top-fives (four) than Elliott. The two-time Cup Series champion has finished outside the top 20 in three of his last six races, so Elliott has been the more consistent driver. Consistency plays a huge role in head-to-head props, which is one reason why Bobbitt and Greco are backing the Cup Series points leader. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Brickyard 400 NASCAR props

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more finishing position props and identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at more than 30-1 to win the race, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Brickyard 400 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Brickyard prop picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Indianapolis picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 15-4

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Noah Gragson 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Chase Briscoe 150-1

AJ Allmendinger 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Zane Smith 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1