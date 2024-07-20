The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the first time since 2020 following several years of road-course racing. This will be the first time the NextGen car has been run at this track, putting additional emphasis on practice and qualifying. Denny Hamlin is the 15-4 favorite in the 2024 Brickyard 400 odds following his runner-up finish at Pocono last week. He never won at Indianapolis, but he has a pair of third-place finishes in the NextGen races at Michigan, which is a similar track.

Kyle Larson is second in the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds at 6-1, while Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney are both 8-1. Which drivers should you target with your 2024 Brickyard 400 prop bets? Before entering any 2024 Brickyard 400 props or NASCAR predictions on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Brickyard 400 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop that pays -140. Elliott finished inside the top 15 in three of the last four editions of this race before its hiatus, including a top-10 finish in 2019. He currently sits atop the Cup Series standings with 703 points, racking up 10 top-10 finishes in 21 races.

Elliott posted one of those top-10s at Pocono last week following a rough three-race stretch. Logano has been significantly worse this season, ranked 14th in the standings with 522 points and an average finishing position of 16.8. Elliott has been better than Logano in every key metric in Bobbitt and Greco's comparable track data set, so they are happy to lay -140 with Elliott. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, field

Denny Hamlin 15-4

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Noah Gragson 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Chase Briscoe 150-1

AJ Allmendinger 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Zane Smith 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1