NASCAR will gear up for its season with the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday. The track has been constructed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is the home field of USC Trojans football. The green flag drops on the 23-car, 150-lap exhibition race at 8 p.m. ET. The quarter-mile track is specially built into the L.A. Coliseum, a 102-year-old, mixed-use stadium that has hosted the Olympics, Super Bowl and World Series. After running on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway from 1979 to 2020 and on the Daytona road course in 2021, the race began running at the Coliseum in 2022 with Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. winning the first two editions of this preseason exhibition.

Truex is the 15-2 favorite in the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum odds, followed by Christopher Bell (9-1), Kyle Larson (19-2) and Kyle Busch (10-1). Logano is one of three drivers priced at 11-1 in the NASCAR at Los Angeles odds, along with Denny Hamlin and William Byron. Before scouring the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum predictions

For the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Clash at the Coliseum odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blaney has finished 17th in this race the last two seasons, but enters the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with plenty of momentum after winning the championship last year.

After making the playoffs the previous six seasons but never finishing better than seventh, Blaney made his first Championship 4 appearance last season and took home the title with a second-place finish in the season-finale at Phoenix. His three wins matched a career-high and he managed two wins, two runner-up finishes and never finished worse than 12th over his final six starts.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. Bell has a dirt racing background and he's been effective on short tracks in his career, winning at Martinsville in 2022 and posting seven top-five finishes in 20 career starts on short tracks.

However, he finished eighth in the Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 and was 13th in this race last season. He's also coming off a disappointing 36th-place finish in his last race at Phoenix after crashing while racing for a championship. There are far better values in the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2024 NASCAR Los Angeles odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2024, and which longshots are a must-back?

2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds, drivers, lineup

Martin Truex Jr. +750

Christopher Bell +900

Kyle Larson +950

Kyle Busch +1000

Joey Logano +1100

William Byron +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Brad Keselowski +1500

Tyler Reddick +1800

Ryan Preece +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Chase Briscoe +2000

Bubba Wallace +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Austin Dillon +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Ty Gibbs +2800

Erik Jones +5000

Noah Gragson +6500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Daniel Suarez +8000

John Hunter Nemechek +8000

Austin Cindric +10000

Justin Haley +12500

Michael McDowell +15000

Harrison Burton +20000

Daniel Hemric +20000

Zane Smith +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Kaz Grala +25000

Josh Williams +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Corey Lajoie +50000