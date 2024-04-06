Kyle Larson (spring) and Ryan Blaney (fall) picked up their first career Martinsville victories last year, giving them both an opportunity to become a two-time winner in the 2024 Cook Out 400 on Sunday. Larson led the final 30 laps at Martinsville Speedway in the spring, while Blaney snuck past Aric Almirola by less than one second in the fall. Denny Hamlin has more success than any other active driver, though, winning five times and racking up 19 top-five finishes. He is the 9-2 favorite in the 2024 Cook Out 400 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Blaney (7-1).

Hamlin led 156 laps in the race last fall before finishing in third place. He is coming off wins at Bristol and Richmond, so he could be among the popular 2024 Cook Out 400 bets. Before making any Cook Out 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $25,800 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays last week in the Toyota Owners 400, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Martinsville 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Cook Out 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish in the top 10, one of the NASCAR props that returns +120. While Reddick has struggled at this track during his young career, he has been a solid performer on short tracks in the Cup Series overall. He is also off to an outstanding start this season, posting four top-10 finishes in his last five races.

He finished second in Las Vegas, tenth in Phoenix, fifth at COTA and tenth in Richmond, with his only poor performance during that stretch coming at Bristol. Reddick posted a career-high 16 top-10 finishes last year, winning two races to finish sixth in the Cup Series standings. He has been consistently improving over the last few seasons, but he is undervalued by the betting market due to his poor track history at Martinsville. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Cook Out 400 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified the driver they love to win it all. He is going off at longer than 25-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Cook Out 400 2024, and which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who already nailed Daniel Suarez's win this year, and find out.

2024 Cook Out 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine



Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

Kyle Larson 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Kyle Busch 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Carson Hocevar 350-1

Austin Cindric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Zane Smith 2500-1

Josh Williams 2500-1