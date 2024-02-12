The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule officially begins on Sunday with the 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Great American Race has been the Super Bowl of the NASCAR schedule since 1959 and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to go 200 laps around the world's most famous 2.5-mile oval. Denny Hamlin is one of only six drivers in NASCAR history to win this event three times and is a 12-1 co-favorite in the 2024 Daytona 500 odds.

He's joined by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher (all also at 12-1) atop the 2024 NASCAR at Daytona odds board. Before making any 2024 Daytona 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and will be covering the 2024 Daytona 500 live.

Taranto also moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing. The NASCAR expert publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column and famously called Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022. Anybody who followed those insights scored significant wins with a pair of longshot winners.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

For the 2024 Daytona 500, Taranto is high on William Byron, even though he's a 16-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Byron led the NASCAR Cup Series with six victories last season and his third-place finish in the standings was his best yet. He won the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona for his first career win and has brought a fast car to Daytona Speedweek the last several seasons.

Byron won the pole at Daytona in 2019, won a Daytona Duel in 2020 and then qualified on the front row (second) again in 2021. He's led at least one lap in five of his last seven starts at Daytona International Speedway and he finished eight in his last start at Daytona in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (14-1). The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion finished second in the NASCAR standings last season and is up to 23 career wins in the top circuit after adding four victories last season. However, he's struggled as a superspeedway racer, earning only eight top-10s in 37 career starts at Daytona and Talladega while failing to get to victory lane.

"For whatever reason, there's a pattern of Larson just not being able to make it to the finish in these races. That was the case last year, when Larson tried to make a three-wide move for the win on the final lap only for it to not work and for him to fall back into the start of a multi-car wreck that brought out the race-ending caution." Taranto said. "For me, +1400 odds for Larson are just too high." See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

