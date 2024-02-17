Kyle Busch is the leader among full-time active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series with 63 career victories. However, the two-time series champion has recorded just one of those wins in 37 starts at Daytona International Speedway, doing so in July 2008. Busch will attempt to end the drought when the new season begins with the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday. The 38-year-old Busch has posted five top-10 finishes in "The Great American Race," but has yet to capture the checkered flag. His best result in 18 Daytona 500 start was runner-up in 2019.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Busch is +1000, while Brad Keselowski is the +950 favorite (risk $100 to win $950) in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. Other 2024 NASCAR at Daytona contenders include three-time race winner Denny Hamlin (+1000), reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney (+1100) and two-time series champ Joey Logano (+1200). Before making any Daytona 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Austin Cindric, even though he's a longshot at 28-1 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. The 25-year-old native of Ohio made his NASCAR debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2017, when he finished 27th in a Truck Series race. He then posted three top-10 finishes in six Xfinity Series starts at the track before recording a victory there on Feb. 13, 2021.

Cindric made his Cup Series debut the following day, finishing 15th in the Daytona 500. He competed in only six more races in the series that year before making a huge splash in 2022 by finishing 0.036 seconds ahead of Bubba Wallace to win the season-opening "Great American Race." Cindric went on to register four more top-five finishes - including third place at Daytona in August - in 2022 en route to being named the Cup Series Rookie of the Year. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Daytona 500 odds

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1