DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- After an impending massive storm system forced the sport to run its year-opening Clash a day early, wet weather's fatal attraction to NASCAR racing has persisted two weeks later. And this time, it poses a major threat to stock car racing's biggest event of all.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is being threatened by an inclement weather forecast, as the current forecast calls for a high chance of rain all throughout the day on Sunday. Here's what the National Weather Service is calling for on Sunday.

"The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Windy, with a north wind 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible."

The culprit is a massive amount of rain passing over Florida, which has already affected Speedweeks this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series race that had been scheduled for early Saturday afternoon was preemptively rescheduled for Friday night, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that had been scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed until 11 a.m. on Monday. Rain also forced the cancellation of final practice for the Daytona 500 on Saturday morning.

The days of what was once referred to as "Bill France Weather" in Daytona are long gone: After the first 53 Daytona 500s were not postponed by rain a single time, the last 12 years have seen rain cause the race to be postponed to Monday twice (2012, 2020) and be pushed to late Sunday night two more times (2014, 2021). Should this year's Daytona 500 face a major delay or outright postponement, it would mean three out of the last five Daytona 500s have been affected by rain.

Per the NASCAR rulebook, the Daytona 500 would be considered an official race if it goes past the halfway point at Lap 100, meaning that the race would go into the record books and the leader would be declared the winner if rain prevents the race from resuming. If it rains before the halfway point and the race cannot be resumed that day, the remainder of the race would be postponed to next day.

Only four Daytona 500s in history have been shortened due to rain: Fred Lorenzen won in 1965 after rain stopped the race at 133 laps, while Richard Petty took the checkered flag two laps short of the scheduled finish at lap 198 due to rain. Michael Waltrip won the shortest Daytona 500 in history after rain stopped the event at 109 laps in 2003, and Matt Kenseth won the most recent rain-shortened Daytona 500 in 2009, which was stopped at lap 158.

Kenseth also won the first-ever postponed Daytona 500 in 2012, while Denny Hamlin won the race following a postponement to Monday in 2020. The 2014 Daytona 500 was won by Dale Earnhardt Jr., while Michael McDowell -- the outside polesitter for this year's race -- won in 2021.