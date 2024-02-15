Qualifying for the 2024 Daytona 500 is over and the front row is set, with Ford drivers Joey Logano and Michael McDowell set to occupy the front row after a dazzling display of speed on Wednesday. The rest of the field for the Great American Race will be determined on Thursday night in the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway. The 2024 Daytona Duels are a pair of 150-mile races in which the finishing order of Race 1 determines the inside row of the 2024 Daytona 500 starting grid and Race 2 determines the outside row. Each race is scheduled for 60 laps around the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano is the +650 favorite for Race 1 in the latest 2024 Daytona Duels odds after his top lap on Wednesday, while Kyle Busch is the +650 favorite in Race 2 as he seeks his first ever win in the Daytona 500. Other top Daytona Duel 1 contenders include Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson (+750), while Brad Keselowski is also priced at +750 in Daytona Duel 2. The green flag drops on the first race at 7 p.m. ET, with the second race immediately to follow. Before scouring the 2024 Daytona Duels starting lineups and making any 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Daytona Duels picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Duels at Daytona 10,000 times.

Top 2024 Daytona Duels predictions

For the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels, the model is high on Martin Truex Jr. in Duel 1, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Daytona Duels odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off a three-win season, bringing his tally for victories in NASCAR's top circuit up to 34.

Truex was the polesitter at the Daytona 500 in 2009 and the runner-up in 2016 but he's still chasing that elusive first victory to cement what is already a hall-of-fame legacy. He's led in six of his last seven starts at Daytona and he's been top 10 in four of his last five starts in the Daytona Duels.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the top Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10 in Duel 1. There are far better values in the 2024 Daytona Duels starting lineup. With Logano already locked into pole position, there isn't going to be much incentive here for him to race hard and risk an accident or engine failure that could force him to scramble the backup car and wind up in the back of the pack.

Expect the 2015 Daytona 500 winner and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to use this as an opportunity to test his car a little bit in traffic and not much more. Logano and the team at Ford broke an 11-year streak of Chevy winning the time trials and he won't be trying to do anything to jeopardize his first Daytona 500 pole win on Thursday. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboards at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting five other drivers with 2024 Daytona Duel odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag in their heats, including a 50-1 longshot. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona Duels 2024, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 NASCAR Daytona Duels odds below.

2024 Daytona Duels odds, drivers, lineups

See full 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels picks at SportsLine

Daytona Duel 1 odds, lineup

Joey Logano +650

Chase Elliott +750

Kyle Larson +750

Chris Buescher +800

Austin Dillon +1100

Ross Chastain +1300

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1400

Martin Truex Jr. +1400

Ty Gibbs +1400

Alex Bowman +1500

Tyler Reddick +1600

Erik Jones +1600

Ryan Preece +1800

Daniel Suarez +2500

Todd Gilliland +2500

Corey LaJoie +2500

Carson Hocevar +3500

Daniel Hemric +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Anthony Alfredo +5000

JJ Yeley +8000

Daytona Duel 2 odds, lineup

Kyle Busch +650

Brad Keselowski +750

Ryan Blaney +800

William Byron +800

Denny Hamlin +900

Bubba Wallace +1000

Michael McDowell +1100

Austin Cindric +1100

Christopher Bell +1200

Chase Briscoe +2000

AJ Allmendinger +2000

Josh Berry +2200

Harrison Burton +2500

Riley Herbst +2500

Noah Gragson +3000

Justin Haley +3300

John Hunter Nemechek +3500

David Ragan +4000

Zane Smith +5000

Kaz Grala +6600

BJ McLeod +8000