Christopher Bell will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the NASCAR Cup Series season when he competes in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Bell captured his second checkered flag of the year last weekend at Charlotte to match Kyle Larson for the second-most behind William Byron and Denny Hamlin, who have three victories apiece. The 29-year-old Bell posted his first win of 2024 in March at Phoenix. He recorded three consecutive victories in the Xfinity Series in 2018, but has yet to win back-to-back races during his Cup Series career.

Bell is 10-1 and Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds. Hamlin is 6-1 and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 8-1, while Byron and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Gateway contenders at 9-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing eight winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 expert picks

For the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, Taranto is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. A native of Oklahoma, Bell began the season with a third-place finish in the Daytona 500, but crashed out of the race at Atlanta and was 33rd at Las Vegas in his next two starts. He bounced back with four consecutive top-10 finishes, including his victory at Phoenix, before enduring a four-start stretch during which he was 17th or worse.

Bell broke out of his slump by finishing sixth at Kansas in early May and, following a 13th-place showing at Darlington, led a race-high 90 laps en route to his win at Charlotte last weekend. He was solid in the first two Cup Series races at WWTR, recording a ninth-place finish in 2022 and just missing out on a top-10 last year with an 11th-place outing. Bell performed even better at the track while competing in the Truck Series as he won a 2016 race there and finished sixth the following year.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Tyler Reddick, even though he's coming off a top-five finish at Charlotte and already has a win this year. The 28-year-old Californian opened the 2024 Cup Series season with a pair of disappointing performances but rebounded by posting top-10 finishes in seven of his next eight starts. He reeled off five in a row from March 24 to April 21, a streak that concluded with a victory at Talladega.

Reddick ended a three-start slump by finishing fourth at Charlotte last weekend, but has not fared well at Gateway over his career. He finished 16th in the first Cup Series race at the track two seasons ago and crashed out of last year's event. Reddick made three starts there while driving in the Truck Series and posted just one top-10 finish, an eighth-place in 2015. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds

Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ty Gibbs 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Tyler Reddick 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Todd Gilliland 350-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Corey LaJoie 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Derek Kraus 2500-1