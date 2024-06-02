What could have been a remarkable day for Kyle Larson last Sunday ended up being disappointing, thanks in part to the weather. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion hopes to change his fortunes when he gets behind the wheel this Sunday for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Larson, who finished fourth in this race last year, is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds. Denny Hamlin is 6-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway starting lineup and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 8-1. William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Illinois contenders at 9-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing eight winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 expert picks

For the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, Taranto is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. The 29-year-old Oklahoman is coming off his second win of the Cup Series season, as he captured the checkered flag at Charlotte last weekend. Bell topped all drivers with 90 laps led and was awarded the victory after NASCAR was forced to call the race after 249 laps due to rain.

It was the second top-10 finish in three starts for Bell, who was no better than 17th in his previous four outings. He performed well in the first two Cup Series races at the Madison, Illinois track, finishing ninth in 2022 and 11th last year. In two starts at Gateway while competing in the Truck Series, Bell made his way to Victory Lane in 2016 and had a sixth-place showing a year later.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Tyler Reddick, even though he is among the leaders this season with eight top-10 finishes. The 28-year-old Californian opened the 2024 Cup Series season with a pair of disappointing performances but rebounded by posting top-10 finishes in seven of his next eight starts. He reeled off five in a row from March 24 to April 21, a streak that concluded with a victory at Talladega.

Reddick ended a three-start slump by finishing fourth at Charlotte last weekend, but has not fared well at Gateway over his career. He finished 16th in the first Cup Series race at the track two seasons ago and crashed out of last year's event. Reddick made three starts there while driving in the Truck Series and posted just one top-10 finish, an eighth-place in 2015. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at Gateway best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off with triple-digit odds. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Enjoy Illinois 300 2024, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed a colossal eight winners this year, and find out.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds

See full NASCAR at Gateway picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ty Gibbs 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Tyler Reddick 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Todd Gilliland 350-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Corey LaJoie 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Derek Kraus 2500-1