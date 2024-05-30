The 2024 Enjoy Illinois will take place on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, also commonly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, outside of St. Louis. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 240 laps around the 1.25-mile oval at Gateway. Kyle Larson fell from first to third in the NASCAR standings last week because he was ineligible to collect points after missing the start of the Coca-Cola 600 because of delays at the Indianapolis 500.

However, he'll return his focus to the NASCAR Cup Series this week and is the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds. He's followed in the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway odds by current points leader Denny Hamlin (6-1) and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney (8-1). Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Gateway predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

For the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Gateway odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of a NASCAR legend, Elliott is already a 19-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at 28 and he was also the 2020 NASCAR champion.

Now he's looking to put the worst season of his career behind him, missing the playoffs entirely after suffering a broken leg that cost him seven races and failing to win a race. However, Elliott already managed a win that should make him playoff eligible in 2024 and he enters the weekend sitting fourth in the NASCAR standings. He's finished top seven in six of his last eight starts and is among the model's 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 best bets.

Another massive shocker: William Byron, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup. Byron and Hamlin are the only three-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series so far this season and he's coming off a strong third-place run in Charlotte last week at the Coca-Cola 600.

However, he's finished 19th and eighth in his two career starts at Gateway and he's had three finishes outside the top 20 this year. He also failed to crack the top 10 in his only career start at Gateway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2016. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2024 Enjoy Illinois odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, and which longshot is a must-back?

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ty Gibbs 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Tyler Reddick 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Todd Gilliland 350-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Derek Kraus 2500-1