The NASCAR Cup Series will head to World Wide Technology Raceway for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday. Joey Logano won the inaugural race at this track before finishing third last year, but he is a 12-1 longshot in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds. Kyle Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway odds, while Denny Hamlin (6-1) and Ryan Blaney (8-1) are also among the top Enjoy Illinois 300 2024 contenders. Which drivers should you back with your 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions?

Hamlin finished 34th at this track in 2022 after getting involved in an early crash with Ross Chastain, but he was the runner-up last year. Blaney led 12 laps in a fourth-place run in 2022 and 83 when he finished sixth last year. Before making any 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone, while their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Gateway 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish ahead of Chase Elliott in a prop bet that pays -110. Reddick won his first race of the season at Talladega, capping a stretch of five consecutive top-10 finishes. He added another top-10 finish last week at Charlotte, finishing fourth to give him eight top-10s in 14 races this season.

Reddick ranks sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has been a consistent finisher near the top of the leaderboard. Elliott has fewer top-10 finishes (7) than Reddick and did not crack the top 20 at this track last year. He finished 19th at Phoenix earlier this season, which is a track that shares similar characteristics with Gateway, so Bobbitt and Greco are taking Reddick to post the better finish. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and identified a longshot they like to finish in the top 10. He is going off at almost 20-1 to record a top-10 finish, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Enjoy Illinois 300 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Gateway picks at SportsLine



Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ty Gibbs 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Tyler Reddick 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Todd Gilliland 350-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Derek Kraus 2500-1