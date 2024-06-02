The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of the most unique tracks on the circuit on Sunday for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kyle Larson finished fourth on this short, flat track last year and has been strong on similar tracks this season. He is coming off a stressful weekend after he attempted to complete "the double" at the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (6-1) and Ryan Blaney (8-1).

William Byron (9-1), Martin Truex Jr. (9-1) and Christopher Bell (10-1) are among the top 2024 NASCAR at Gateway contenders. Which drivers should you target with your 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR bets? Before making any 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone, while their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Gateway 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish ahead of Chase Elliott in a prop bet that pays -110. Reddick has been piling up top-10 finishes so far this season, posting eight of them in his first 14 races. He won at Talladega in April and is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600, giving him 437 points this season sixth in( the Cup Series standings).

Reddick led four laps in this race last year and was running well before getting tangled up in a race-ending crash. Elliott failed to crack the top 20 in his lone appearance in 2022 and missed last year's edition due to a suspension. He also has fewer top-10s than Reddick this season, so there are multiple signs pointing to Reddick as the value side of this prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and identified a longshot they like to finish in the top 10. He is going off at almost 20-1 to record a top-10 finish, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Enjoy Illinois 300 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Gateway picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Gateway picks at SportsLine



Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ty Gibbs 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Tyler Reddick 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Todd Gilliland 350-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Derek Kraus 2500-1