The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series rolls through Bristol this week for the 2024 Food City 500 on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Through four races this season, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney leads the NASCAR standings with 151 points. He is coming off a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. trail Blaney by 10 points each. This week, Christopher Bell, who is coming off a victory at Phoenix, and Larson are the co-favorites in the 2024 Food City 500 odds at 5-1. Denny Hamlin (11-2), William Byron (11-1), Blaney (11-1) and Kyle Busch (11-1) round out the top six on the 2024 NASCAR at Bristol odds board.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks ago at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Food City 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish in the top 10 (+100). The 28-year-old Elliott has zero top-10 finishes in four starts this year. He is coming off a 19th-place finish in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Bobbitt and Greco, however, like that Elliott has eight top-10 finishes in 14 career starts at Bristol. In the last Bristol race last September, he came in seventh. "He has fantastic track history at Bristol," they told SportsLine. "The books are starting to really give us some advantageous pricing when it comes to this guy, so like we've preached in the past: Zig when they want you to zag." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Food City 500 odds, field

Kyle Larson +500

Christopher Bell +500

Denny Hamlin +550

William Byron +1100

Ryan Blaney +1100

Kyle Busch +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Ty Gibbs +1200

Chris Buescher +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Brad Keselowski +1400

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Erik Jones +4000

Bubba Wallace +4000

Alex Bowman +4500

Chase Briscoe +5500

Michael McDowell +6000

Noah Gragson +6500

Daniel Suarez +8000

Carson Hocevar +8000

Austin Dillon +9000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +9000

Josh Berry +10000

Ryan Preece +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Corey Lajoie +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

A.J. Allmendinger +15000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Daniel Hemric +30000

Harrison Burton +40000

Zane Smith +50000

Kaz Grala +50000

Justin Haley +50000