The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series rolls through Bristol this week for the 2024 Food City 500 on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Through four races this season, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney leads the NASCAR standings with 151 points. He is coming off a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. trail Blaney by 10 points each. This week, Christopher Bell, who is coming off a victory at Phoenix, and Larson are the co-favorites in the 2024 Food City 500 odds at 5-1. Denny Hamlin (11-2), William Byron (11-1), Blaney (11-1) and Kyle Busch (11-1) round out the top six on the 2024 NASCAR at Bristol odds board.
2024 Food City 500 expert picks
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish in the top 10 (+100). The 28-year-old Elliott has zero top-10 finishes in four starts this year. He is coming off a 19th-place finish in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Bobbitt and Greco, however, like that Elliott has eight top-10 finishes in 14 career starts at Bristol. In the last Bristol race last September, he came in seventh.
2024 Food City 500 odds, field
Kyle Larson +500
Christopher Bell +500
Denny Hamlin +550
William Byron +1100
Ryan Blaney +1100
Kyle Busch +1100
Tyler Reddick +1200
Ty Gibbs +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Chase Elliott +1400
Brad Keselowski +1400
Martin Truex Jr. +1800
Ross Chastain +2000
Joey Logano +2000
Erik Jones +4000
Bubba Wallace +4000
Alex Bowman +4500
Chase Briscoe +5500
Michael McDowell +6000
Noah Gragson +6500
Daniel Suarez +8000
Carson Hocevar +8000
Austin Dillon +9000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +9000
Josh Berry +10000
Ryan Preece +15000
John Hunter Nemechek +15000
Corey Lajoie +15000
Austin Cindric +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Todd Gilliland +25000
Daniel Hemric +30000
Harrison Burton +40000
Zane Smith +50000
Kaz Grala +50000
Justin Haley +50000