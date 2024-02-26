Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has dominated Formula 1 over the last three seasons, but seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has dominated the headlines ahead of the 2024 F1 season. Hamilton announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Mercedes, where he won six of his seven titles, for Ferrari beginning in 2025. However, Hamilton will race with Mercedes in 2024 and try to claw his way back into the championship picture after improving from sixth in the Formula 1 standings in 2022 to third in 2023.

Hamilton is a +1600 longshot (bet $100 to win $1600) to win the championship in the latest 2024 Formula 1 odds, while Verstappen is the -550 favorite to win a fourth title in a row after winning 19 of 22 races last year. You can also bet on the constructors' championship, who will finish at the top of the standings without Verstappen and who will win head-to-head matchups between teammates in the 2024 F1 futures. Before scouring the 2024 Formula 1 futures odds and making any F1 bets, be sure to see the latest 2024 Formula 1 futures picks from SportsLine auto racing expert Mike McClure.

McClure's model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprising victory.

It followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in 2022 and nailed Verstappen to win in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi that season. It went on to nail all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season. Anybody following those picks over the last three seasons has seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has analyzed the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season and revealed his favorite F1 futures bets. Check out his Formula 1 best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Formula 1 futures best bets

For 2024 Formula 1 futures, McClure is backing Kevin Magnussen to best Haas F1 teammate Nico Hulkenberg head-to-head in the standings for a +182 payout. Haas finished dead last in the constructors' championship last season and Magnussen's struggles were a big reason why. He went from finishing 13th in the drivers' standings with 25 points in 2022 to earning only three points in 2023 for a 19th-place finish last year.

Hulkenberg tripled Magnussen up with nine points, but all nine of those points came from one weekend in Austria where he finished sixth in the sprint race and seventh in the Austrian Grand Prix. Magnussen actually finished in the points in three official races last season and McClure is expecting him to be the more consistent of the two drivers in 2024. The 31-year-old Dane will be racing for his future in 2024 and new team principal Ayao Komatsu should help shake things up as well. See what other Formula 1 futures bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 F1 futures bets

In addition to playing Magnussen over Hulkenberg in his 2024 Formula 1 futures bets, McClure also has another head-to-head play that pays out at better than 4-1 and has made his drivers' and constructors' championship picks. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So what are the best futures bets for the 2024 F1 season? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Formula 1 futures picks and best bets all from a racing expert whose model nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins in 2023, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 championship odds

Max Verstappen -550

Lando Norris +1300

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +1800

George Russell +3000

Sergio Perez +3000

Fernando Alonso +4200

Oscar Piastri +4200

Carlos Sainz +7000

Daniel Ricciardo +24000

Lance Stroll +50000

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Guanyu Zhou +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Logan Sargeant +50000