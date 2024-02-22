The 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 and the big news of the offseason is that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. Hamilton will finish out his contract this year with Mercedes, who will look to overhaul their equipment after falling behind Red Bull Racing. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen won 19 of 22 races last year for one of the most dominant seasons in history and the three-time defending F1 champion is the -550 favorite to win a fourth title in the 2024 Formula 1 futures.

McClure's model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprising victory.

It followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in 2022 and nailed Verstappen to win in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi that season. It went on to nail all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season. Anybody following those picks over the last three seasons has seen huge returns.

2024 Formula 1 futures best bets

For 2024 Formula 1 futures, McClure is backing Kevin Magnussen to best Haas F1 teammate Nico Hulkenberg head-to-head in the standings for a +182 payout. Haas struggled overall in 2023, with Hulkenberg collecting nine points and Magnussen collecting three, while the team finished last in the constructors' standings. However, Magnussen beat Hulkenberg in four of the first five races of the season and finished in the top 15 in five of his last eight starts.

Magnussen was also 13th in the standings with 25 points in 2022 and more than doubled up then teammate Michael Schumacher, who finished with 12 points. McClure is expecting a bounce-back season for the 31-year-old Danish driver and is taking the plus-money chance to best his German teammate. See what other Formula 1 futures bets to make at SportsLine.

2024 Formula 1 championship odds

Max Verstappen -550

Lando Norris +1300

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +1800

George Russell +3000

Sergio Perez +3000

Fernando Alonso +4200

Oscar Piastri +4200

Carlos Sainz +7000

Daniel Ricciardo +24000

Lance Stroll +50000

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Guanyu Zhou +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Logan Sargeant +50000