With 2024 Formula 1 Preseason Testing taking place and Netflix debuting its sixth season of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," the new F1 season is just around the corner. The first race of the season is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 and Max Verstappen will seek his fourth title in a row after the most dominant season in the sport's history in 2023. Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races on the Formula 1 schedule last year and his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez won two of the other three races.

Red Bull is a dominant -550 favorite to win its third constructors' championship in the 2024 Formula 1 futures and Verstappen is -550 to win the drivers' championship in the 2024 Formula 1 odds. However, there are plenty of other ways to bet F1 futures, including teammate vs. teammate, head-to-head, bets and wagers on who finishes first in the standings without Verstappen included. Before scouring the 2024 Formula 1 futures odds and making any F1 bets, be sure to see the latest 2024 Formula 1 futures picks from SportsLine auto racing expert Mike McClure.

McClure's model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprising victory.

It followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in 2022 and nailed Verstappen to win in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi that season. It went on to nail all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season. Anybody following those picks over the last three seasons has seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has analyzed the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season and revealed his favorite F1 futures bets. Check out his Formula 1 best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Formula 1 futures best bets

For 2024 Formula 1 futures, McClure is backing Kevin Magnussen to best Haas F1 teammate Nico Hulkenberg head-to-head in the standings for a +182 payout. Magnussen was a big reason why Haas was able to narrowly edge out AlphaTauri for eighth in the constructors' standings in 2022, collecting 25 points and more than doubling up his teammate Michael Schumacher (12).

Magnussen had a much tougher time in 2023, collecting only three points while Hulkenberg (who replaced Schumacher at Haas last season) had nine. However, Hulkenberg only hit the podium in one race, collecting six points with a seventh-place finish in the Austrian Grand Prix and earning the other three points from the Austria sprint race. Magnussen actually had three points finishes in 2023 and McClure is banking on him being the more consistent driver in a bounce-back 2024 season. See what other Formula 1 futures bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 F1 futures bets

In addition to playing Magnussen over Hulkenberg in his 2024 Formula 1 futures bets, McClure also has another head-to-head play that pays out at better than 4-1 and has made his drivers' and constructors' championship picks. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So what are the best futures bets for the 2024 F1 season? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Formula 1 futures picks and best bets all from a racing expert whose model nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins in 2023, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 championship odds

See full F1 picks at SportsLine

Max Verstappen -550

Lando Norris +1300

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +1800

George Russell +3000

Sergio Perez +3000

Fernando Alonso +4200

Oscar Piastri +4200

Carlos Sainz +7000

Daniel Ricciardo +24000

Lance Stroll +50000

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Guanyu Zhou +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Logan Sargeant +50000