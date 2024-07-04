The first-ever Chicago Street Race was a rousing success last season and now the NASCAR Cup Series will return to to the Chicago Street Course for the 2024 Grant Park 165 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 4:30 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 75 laps around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit carving through downtown Chicago. Shane Van Gisbergen won at Chicago in his NASCAR Cup Series debut and the Kiwi is back for seconds in 2024.

The three-time Supercars champion has added a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series victories as he makes the full-time transition to racing in America this season and he's a 6-1 co-favorite in the 2024 Grant Park 165 odds with Tyler Reddick. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are close behind at 13-2 in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race odds. Before scouring the 2024 Grant Park 165 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR Chicago predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Grant Park 165 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Grant Park 165 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Chicago leaderboard.

Top 2024 Grant Park 165 predictions

For the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the model is high on Daniel Suarez, even though he's a 30-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Grant Park 165 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 32-year-old is now in his eighth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's likely earned his way into the postseason for the second time in his career by way of a victory in Atlanta earlier this season.

It was the second win of his career, with the first coming on a road course at Sonoma. Suarez also has five other top-five finishes in his career on road courses and six of his 20 career top-fives have come on road courses despite that he's only raced on them in 11.5% of his career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Chicago Street Race starting lineup. Bell is one of four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series sitting on three wins heading to the streets of Chicago but he's only sixth in the NASCAR standings through 19 races.

Bell led 37 laps on the Chicago Street Course last season but he squandered the opportunity and wound up finishing 18th in the race. Bell also finished a disappointing -- by his standards -- ninth in his past road race at Sonoma last month. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2024 Grant Park 165 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Grant Park 165, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 NASCAR at Chicago odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Chicago Street Race leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 18 winners, including three already this year.

2024 Chicago Street Race odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Chicago picks at SportsLine.

Shane Van Gisbergen 6-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

AJ Allmendinger 14-1

William Byron 14-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Denny Hamlin 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Austin Cindric 45-1

Joey Logano 45-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Joey Hand 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Zane Smith 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1