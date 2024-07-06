Shane Van Gisbergen had never raced at any level in NASCAR and was a 50-1 longshot entering the 2023 Chicago Street Race before putting on a masterful performance on his way to victory. Now he'll enter the 2024 Grant Park 165 on the streets of Chicago with a target on his back. Van Gisbergen won back-to-back road races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last month and the 35-year-old will hope to take Trackhouse Racing to the promised land again when the green flag drops at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Van Gisbergen is the 6-1 co-favorite in the 2024 Grant Park 165 odds along with Tyler Reddick, who qualified second and led eight laps last season before finishing 28th following an accident on the final lap. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are just behind that pair at 13-2 in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race odds. Before scouring the 2024 Grant Park 165 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR Chicago predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Grant Park 165 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the model is high on Daniel Suarez, even though he's a 30-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Grant Park 165 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 32-year-old qualified fifth and earned points in Stage 1 and Stage 2 at the 2023 Chicago Street Race but fell back in the pack late and finished a disappointing 27th.

Suarez would go on to miss the postseason after earning his first bid into the NASCAR playoffs in 2022. He's currently 18th in the NASCAR standings but is currently postseason eligible thanks to a win in Atlanta earlier this season. Suarez's only other career win in the NASCAR Cup Series came on a road course (Sonoma) and he's collected six of his 20 career top fives in road races.

Another massive shocker: Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Chicago Street Race starting lineup. Bell is one of four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series sitting on three wins heading to the streets of Chicago but he's only sixth in the NASCAR standings through 19 races.

Bell led 37 laps on the Chicago Street Course last season but he squandered the opportunity and wound up finishing 18th in the race. Bell also finished a disappointing -- by his standards -- ninth in his past road race at Sonoma last month. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Chicago Street Race odds, drivers, lineup

Shane Van Gisbergen 6-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

AJ Allmendinger 14-1

William Byron 14-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Denny Hamlin 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Austin Cindric 45-1

Joey Logano 45-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Joey Hand 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Zane Smith 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1