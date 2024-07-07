The NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, with the circuit being laid out on the streets of Chicago for the second year in a row. The 75-lap race is divided into three stages, and speeds are limited by the highly technical layout of the course. There is relatively little data to work with heading into the 2024 Grant Park 165, as Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural event last year. He is a 6-1 co-favorite with Tyler Reddick in the 2024 Grant Park 165 odds, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson at 13-2.

van Gisbergen is a veteran road-racing specialist who passed longshot Justin Haley with just eight laps remaining in last year's race. Haley (75-1) is a massive longshot again this year, but is he a driver you should consider backing with your 2024 NASCAR at Chicago Street Race bets? Before making any 2024 Grant Park 165 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Chicago Street Course 2024 race.

2024 Grant Park 165 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ty Gibbs to finish ahead of Tyler Reddick in a head-to-head prop bet that pays +120. Reddick has been one of the best road-circuit drivers over the last few years, posting six top-10 finishes in his last eight road racing events. However, he ran into some trouble at this course last year, finishing outside the top 25 despite qualifying on the outside pole.

Gibbs posted a top-10 finish in that race and has racked up eight top-10 finishes so far this season. He ranks 10th in the Cup Series standings and has 311 laps led, finishing second at Darlington, third at COTA, and third at Phoenix. Bobbitt and Greco believe Gibbs is undervalued in this head-to-head prop, especially considering the way both drivers fared in the inaugural edition of the race. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Grant Park 165 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at more than 70-1 to win the race, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

2024 Grant Park 165 odds, field

2024 Grant Park 165 odds, field

2024 Grant Park 165 odds, field



Shane van Gisbergen 6-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

AJ Allmendinger 14-1

William Byron 14-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Denny Hamlin 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Austin Cindric 45-1

Joey Logano 45-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Joey Hand 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Zane Smith 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1