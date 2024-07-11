The 2024 Great American Getaway 400 will take place on Sunday at Pocono Raceway and the "Tricky Triangle" will offer another opportunity for teams that haven't yet recorded a win to steal a playoff spot. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and Denny Hamlin is the defending champion with seven career wins at Pocono. Hamlin is currently fourth in the NASCAR standings but could become the first driver this season to reach four victories if he continues his dominance at Pocono.

Hamlin is the 17-4 favorite in the 2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds with points leader Kyle Larson following closely behind at 5-1. Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell are both listed at 15-2 in the NASCAR at Pocono odds, while Tyler Reddick rounds out the top five at 8-1. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Pocono predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Great American Getaway 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2024 NASCAR at Pocono race, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 25-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion got off to a horrible start this season, finishing outside the top 20 in four of his first five races.

However, he's gotten off the playoff bubble after a win in Nashville and now he can focus on getting dialed in for the postseason. Logano won the 2012 Pocono 400 and he's had nine other top-10 finishes in his career at "The Tricky Triangle." He also led 21 laps at Pocono last season and won the first stage but his day was ended by an accident on Lap 47.

Another massive shocker: Hamlin, the Vegas favorite at 17-4, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 NASCAR Pocono starting lineup. Hamlin thought he'd captured a record-breaking seventh win at Pocono in 2022 after taking the checkered flag at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 but was later disqualified for failing a technical inspection.

It was a massive statement from NASCAR in the new era of the Next-Gen Car and Hamlin would rebound to win at Pocono in 2023. However, he's been struggling of late and hasn't collected a top-10 finish in his last five NASCAR Cup Series starts. He's also finished outside the top 20 in six of his last 12 starts and that's a big reason why the model is shying away, even at Pocono. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

William Byron 19-2

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Kyle Busch 20-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Chase Briscoe 125-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Zane Smith 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1