Denny Hamlin attempts to break out of his funk and take the NASCAR Cup Series season lead in victories when he competes in the 2024 Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. Hamlin, who is tied for first with three other drivers with three wins this year, has gone five straight starts without a top-10 finish and was 24th or worse in four of those outings. A start at Pocono could be just what Hamlin needs as he is the all-time leader with seven Cup Series victories there and won this race for the fifth time last season. The three-time Daytona 500 winner currently ranks fourth in the standings and is tied for second with seven top-fives this year.



Hamlin is the 17-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds. Kyle Larson is 5-1, while Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are 15-2. Tyler Reddick rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Pocono contenders at 8-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Great American Getaway 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto has been red-hot for SportsLine in 2024, nailing 10 winners in his best bets, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Great American Getaway 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Great American Getaway 400, Taranto is high on Tyler Reddick, who is listed at 8-1. The 28-year-old Californian is having one of the best seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career, as he leads all drivers with 13 top-10 finishes and is tied for first with eight top-fives. He is three away from matching his career high in top-10s and needs two top-fives to equal his personal best.

Since finishing a season-worst 32nd at Darlington on May 12, Reddick has been a strong challenger for the checkered flag in nearly every race. He has posted top-10s in six of his last seven starts, with four top-fives during that stretch. Reddick finished third at Nashville two weeks ago and was runner-up to Alex Bowman last weekend in the Chicago Street Race.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Ryan Blaney, who is listed at 15-1. The reigning Cup Series champion endured a rough stretch earlier this season, finishing 20th or worse in five of his seven starts. He has performed much better over his last five outings, however, recording four top-10s and his first victory of the year in the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa on June 16.

Blaney enjoyed success at Pocono early in his career, finishing 10th in his debut at the track and making his way to Victory Lane in his third outing there in June 2017. But he has recorded only four top-10s over his last 11 starts there and has had a rough time the past two years. Blaney, who has a 14.3 average finish at Pocono, crashed out of this race in 2022 before finishing a disappointing 30th last season. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Great American Getaway 400 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at Pocono best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off with more than 30-1 odds. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Great American Getaway 400 2024, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Pocono picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed a colossal 10 winners this year, and find out.

2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Pocono picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

William Byron 19-2

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Kyle Busch 20-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chase Briscoe 125-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1