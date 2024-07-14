Alex Bowman is coming off his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season and aims for the second of his career at Pocono Raceway when he gets behind the wheel on Sunday for the 2024 Great American Getaway 400. Bowman finished 2.863 seconds ahead of Tyler Reddick in last weekend's Chicago Street Race to capture his first checkered flag since March 6, 2022, ending his 80-start drought. It was the 11th top-10 finish of the year for the 31-year-old, tying him with two others for second place behind Reddick (13). Bowman has recorded four top-10s in 14 starts at Pocono, including a win in the second race at the track of 2021 - the final year two Cup Series events took place there.

Bowman is a 28-1 longshot while Denny Hamlin, who won this race for the fifth time last year, is the 17-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds. Kyle Larson is 5-1, while Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are 15-2. Tyler Reddick rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Pocono contenders at 8-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Great American Getaway 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto has been red-hot for SportsLine in 2024, nailing 10 winners in his best bets, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

2024 Great American Getaway 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Great American Getaway 400, Taranto is high on Tyler Reddick, who is listed at 8-1. The 28-year-old Californian's runner-up performance last weekend was his eighth top-five finish of the season, tying him with Kyle Larson for the Cup Series lead. It also was Reddick's series-high 13th top-10 overall and sixth in his last seven starts.

Reddick has posted six top-10s in 11 career outings at Pocono across all three NASCAR series. After finishing third in his only Truck Series race at the track in 2015, he was ninth in his first Xfinity Series start there in 2018 and runner-up the following year. Reddick finished outside the top 10 in each of his first three Cup Series outings at "The Tricky Triangle" but came in ninth place in 2021 and was runner-up in both of the last two races.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Ryan Blaney, who is listed at 15-1. The reigning Cup Series champion endured a rough stretch earlier this season, finishing 20th or worse in five of his seven starts. He has performed much better over his last five outings, however, recording four top-10s and his first victory of the year in the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa on June 16.

Blaney enjoyed success at Pocono early in his career, finishing 10th in his debut at the track and making his way to Victory Lane in his third outing there in June 2017. But he has recorded only four top-10s over his last 11 starts there and has had a rough time the past two years. Blaney, who has a 14.3 average finish at Pocono, crashed out of this race in 2022 before finishing a disappointing 30th last season. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Great American Getaway 400 predictions

2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

William Byron 19-2

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Kyle Busch 20-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chase Briscoe 125-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1