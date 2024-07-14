Christopher Bell had five consecutive top-10 finishes prior to Nashville two weeks ago, and he is looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing on Chicago's street course last week. He heads into the 2024 Great American Getaway with three top-six finishes at Pocono Raceway, and he has two wins in his past seven races this season. Bell is winless in six tries at this track, but is third on the NASCAR odds board at 15-2. Seven-time Pocono champion Denny Hamlin is the 17-4 favorite in the 2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds, while Kyle Larson is 5-1.

Larson was battling Hamlin down the stretch at this race last year before a late wreck doomed Larson's chances. He had seven top-10 finishes in his 10 attempts before that, but should you back Larson with your 2024 Great American Getaway 400 bets? Before making any 2024 Great American Getaway 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Great American Getaway 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to record a top-three finish in a prop bet that pays +160. Hamlin has gone five straight races without a top-10 finish this season, which is his longest such slump of the year. This is the perfect race for him to get back on track, as he has won seven races at Pocono in his career.

Hamlin is the defending champion and has seven top-six finishes in his last nine Pocono appearances. He has 15 top-five finishes in 34 races at Pocono, which has been his favorite track throughout his career. Sportsbooks are offering him at plus-money to post a top-three finish on Sunday, so Bobbitt and Greco are pouncing on that value. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Great American Getaway 400 odds, field

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

William Byron 19-2

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Kyle Busch 20-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Chase Briscoe 125-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Zane Smith 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1