The NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at Iowa Speedway when the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 takes place on Sunday. Kyle Larson will try to become the first driver to post back-to-back wins this season after capturing his third checkered flag last weekend at Sonoma to tie William Byron and Denny Hamlin for the most victories this year. The 2021 Cup Series champion, Larson recorded fifth-place finishes in both of his starts at Iowa in 2013 while competing in the Xfinity Series. The 31-year-old is the Cup Series leader in points (561) and top-five finishes (seven) this season and has been sixth or better in nine of the last 10 races on short tracks.

Larson is 11-2 in the latest 2024 Iowa Corn 350 odds, while Christopher Bell is the 4-1 favorite. Hamlin is 7-1 and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 15-2, while Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Iowa contenders at 10-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Iowa Corn 350 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing eight winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 expert picks

For the 2024 Iowa Corn 350, Taranto is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. The 2012 Cup Series champion has shown flashes of brilliance this season, posting top-10 finishes in half of his 16 starts. Keselowski was 13th at Sonoma last weekend after recording a string of three straight top-three finishes that began with a win at Darlington on May 12 that ended his 110-start drought.

Keselowski also has seven top-fives and three runner-up performances this year, including back-to-back second-place finishes at Texas and Talladega in April. He is no stranger to Iowa, as he enjoyed plenty of success at the track while competing in the Xfinity Series. The 40-year-old native of Michigan finished eighth or better in each of his seven starts there, registering three victories along the way.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Denny Hamlin, even though he's one of the favorites. The 43-year-old Floridian made an early exit last Sunday at Sonoma after he experienced engine trouble after only two laps. The misfortune ended Hamlin's streak of five consecutive top-five finishes that began with his third victory of the season on April 28 at Dover.

Hamlin has performed exceptionally well on short tracks this year. His first two wins came at Bristol and Richmond, and he has finished in the top three in five of the Cup Series' last six short-track races. But the three-time Daytona 500 winner is one of the few drivers that hasn't competed at Iowa Speedway, which has Taranto concerned about his chances for the checkered flag this weekend. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Iowa Corn 350 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at Iowa best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off with more than 50-1 odds. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Iowa Corn 350 2024, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Iowa picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed a colossal eight winners this year, and find out.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 odds

See full NASCAR at Iowa picks at SportsLine

Christopher Bell 4-1

Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 15-2

Ty Gibbs 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

William Byron 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Chase Briscoe 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Carson Hocevar 200-1

Daniel Suarez 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Zane Smith 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1

David Starr 5000-1