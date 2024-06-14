For the first time in its history, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350. the green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series held events at Iowa Speedway previously. This year, the 0.875-mile oval shows up on the schedule for the top circuit as a temporary replacement while Auto Club Speedway in California undergoes renovations. There are a dozen drivers in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup who have scored a victory in their careers at Iowa Speedway.

That includes Christopher Bell, who won two Xfinity Series races on the D-shaped short track, and he's the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 odds. He's followed by Kyle Larson (11-2), Denny Hamlin (7-1), Ryan Blaney (15-2), Martin Truex Jr. (10-1) and Ty Gibbs (10-1) in the 2024 NASCAR at Iowa odds. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Iowa predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Iowa Corn 350 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Iowa Corn 350 predictions

For the 2024 Iowa Corn 350, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 28-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Iowa odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. There are 10 races remaining until the start of the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs and Chastain sits 10th in the standings but he would love to put the bubble out of his mind by scoring his first win of the season.

Chastain didn't manage a win in the first five seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career but he took advantage of an equipment reset in 2022 and has won four times since. Chastain is coming off his second top-five finish of the season at Sonoma last week and he's had three top-five finishes at Iowa in either the Xfinity or Truck Series. He also won the 2019 M&M's 200 at Iowa in the Truck Series but was later disqualified after failing a post-race suspension.

Another massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 15-2, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion had a strong first month of the season and was leading the NASCAR standings after the first four races but he's been on a downslide since.

He's only had one top-five finish in his last 12 starts and he's finished outside the top 10 in nine of those races. Blaney was an Xfinity Series and a Truck Series winner at Iowa previously but he'll need to solve serious equipment issues before he can be taken seriously as a contender this weekend or any other. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2024 Iowa Corn 350 odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 odds, drivers, lineup

Christopher Bell 4-1

Kyle Larson 11-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ty Gibbs 10-1

William Byron 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Chase Briscoe 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Daniel Suarez 200-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Carson Hocevar 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Zane Smith 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1

David Starr 5000-1