The fans will have a voice in who makes up the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race driver pool, but rather than in some sports when fans have a large say in the starting lineups, they only select one driver for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. The rest of the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race driver pool is determined by victories. Seventeen of the 20 spots in Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 8 p.m. ET are taken by winning drivers. Twenty other drivers will compete in The Open at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with the top two advancing to the primetime All-Star Race with the final spot determined by fan voting.

As you'd expect in any All-Star format, the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race driver pool is filled with many of the top options in the sport.

Top 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top DFS picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race is Chase Elliott ($10,000 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings). Elliott finished 12th at Darlington last week, but even with that less-than-stellar result, he has five top-five finishes over his last seven races. Elliott won at Texas in April for his 19th NASCAR Cup Series victory. The 28-year-old is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and he finished in the top four in each of the previous four seasons outside of last year when he missed a chunk of the year due to a fractured tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident in March.

Elliott has the best average finish (9.85) over his 10-year career with six top-10 finishes over his first 13 races of the season. He has the second-best average finish of any driver with more than two NASCAR Cup Series races over the last 15 competitions with a 10.7 average finish while competing in all 15 races. Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race and his average finish provides a high floor for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Top 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race Fantasy rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race Fantasy lineups is Tyler Reddick. He is a 12-1 longshot to win the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, but the model projects him inside the top five while making a run at the title. Reddick led 174 laps at Darlington after starting first and was nearly in a position to win when Reddick bumped Chris Buescher into the wall with less than 10 laps left in the race. Reddick had a flat tire and Buescher needed to pit due to the damage and the two had a heated exchange on pit road.

Reddick finished 32nd due to the incident after racing in prime position for his fifth top-five result of the year. He recently won the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 for his sixth victory over the last three years. Reddick had 16 top-10 finishes last season, tied for the 10th most in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he finished third at last year's NASCAR All-Star Race.

How to make NASCAR All-Star Race 2024 picks, longshot bets

