Having risen from the proverbial ashes on multiple occasions, North Wilkesboro Speedway will once again be the center of attention in stock car racing when it hosts the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. The track needed volunteers just a few years ago to clear weeds from the racing surface to be preserved digitally as an iRace track but it is in the process of being restored to its former glory. The NASCAR Cup Series made the decision to return to North Wilkesboro for its all-star race last year and the success of that race has brought them back again, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET after two 60-lap heats and the 100-lap NASCAR All-Star Open earlier in the day.

Kyle Larson won last year's NASCAR All-Star Race and took home the $1 million prize and this year's points leader is listed at +900 in the NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds. However, Denny Hamlin (+525) and William Byron (+625), the only three-time winners so far this season, are the two favorites in the NASCAR All-Star Race odds. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a +1200 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Now in his fifth full-time season in NASCAR, Reddick has established himself as a legitimate title contender with six victories over the last two-and-a-half seasons and he'll enter the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race sitting sixth in the NASCAR standings.

Reddick won at Talladega earlier this season and he's coming off arguably his best performance of the year, winning the pole and leading 174 laps at Darlington before finishing 32nd because of a crash with Chris Buescher late in the race. The 28-year-old is a bit of a throwback as one of the more aggressive drivers in the sport and that lended itself well to North Wilkesboro last year, with Reddick coming from 20th starting position to finish third in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, who is one of the top Vegas favorites at +800, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. After making the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in each of the last two seasons, Bell has battled some consistency issues in 2024.

He managed a victory in Phoenix that is a virtual lock to get him back into the NASCAR playoffs but he's currently 15th in the NASCAR standings and he has finished outside the top 10 in five of his last six races. He was 30th or worse in three of those starts and he was a disappointing 12th in the NASCAR All-Star Race last season after qualifying seventh. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds longer than +1000 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

Denny Hamlin +525

William Byron +625

Christopher Bell +800

Kyle Larson +900

Joey Logano +950

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Daniel Suarez +3500

Michael McDowell +7500

AJ Allmendinger +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000