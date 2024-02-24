HAMPTON, Ga. -- At the end of last week's Daytona 500, it was all peaches and cream for William Byron as he hoisted the Harley J. Earl Trophy and entered the record books as a Daytona 500 champion. And after a short week to enjoy the fruits of the biggest victory of his career, there's more peaches on the line -- Georgia peaches, to be precise -- as he looks to continue the sweetest of starts to the season.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to a drafting track for the second straight week, with a trip to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400. Byron enters this race having won two of the last four Atlanta races since one of the southeast's classic speedways was reconfigured in 2022, and he has the opportunity now to do something that hasn't been done in 15 years. With another Atlanta win, Byron would become the first driver to open the season with back-to-back wins since NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth did so in 2009.

Pulling that off won't be easy, as Byron will have to prevail in yet another pack race that is sure to feature a number of his challengers from the Daytona 500: Namely his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Georgia's own Chase Elliott.

NASCAR at Atlanta pace laps

NASCAR at Atlanta info

Date: Sun., Feb. 25

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway -- Hampton, Ga.Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: fubo (try for free)

NASCAR at Atlanta entry list

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B.J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

