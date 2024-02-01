The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins officially on Feb. 18 with the 2024 Daytona 500. However, there will be plenty of preseason hoopla over the next couple of weeks with the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona on Feb. 15. You can already bet 2024 NASCAR futures with several sportsbooks already releasing their 2024 NASCAR odds with lines on head-to-head results in the standings, over/under win totals, championship outrights and more.

Kyle Larson came up just shy of winning his second championship with a second-place finish to Ryan Blaney a season ago and Larson is the 11-2 favorite to win the title in the 2024 NASCAR futures odds. Blaney is fourth on the board at 15-2 behind William Byron (6-1) and Chase Elliott (7-1). So who should you be backing as place your 2024 NASCAR futures bets? Before scouring the 2024 NASCAR futures odds and making any NASCAR bets, be sure to see the latest 2024 NASCAR futures picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 16 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Two seasons ago, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Then they nailed Kyle Busch as an 11-1 winner in Fontana last season, Martin Truex Jr. as a 12-1 outright winner in Dover, Michael McDowell at 40-1 in Indianapolis in August and A.J. Allmendinger at 12-1 in Charlotte late in the year. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2024 NASCAR futures best bets

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2024 NASCAR futures bets: They are backing Larson to go over 3.5 wins for a -118 payout. Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship with an incredible 10-win season and then followed it up with three wins in 2022 and four wins in 2023. However, he was the fastest green-flag racer in the sport last season and his Hendrick Motorsports crew is world-class.

Larson could have easily bagged a few more wins last season with better luck and he'll be eager to cement his claim as the best active stock car racer with another win-filled championship season. The 31-year-old is now up to 23 wins during his NASCAR Cup Series career and Bobbitt and Greco like him to add at least four to the tally in 2024. See what other NASCAR futures bets to make at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

Kyle Larson +550

William Byron +600

Chase Elliott +700

Ryan Blaney +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +900

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Bubba Wallace +3500

Josh Berry +6500

Erik Jones +8000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Austin Dillon +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

Ryan Preece +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Michael McDowell +30000

Daniel Hemric +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Justin Haley +75000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Todd Gilliland +100000