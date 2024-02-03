The 2024 Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 will mark the beginning of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and several sportsbooks have already published their 2024 NASCAR futures odds. William Byron's six wins were the most in the NASCAR Cup Series last season but Byron ultimately came up short of winning his first championship, finishing third in the standings. Byron is listed at 6-1 to win the championship in the latest 2024 NASCAR odds, while his over/under for season wins is 3.5 with a +125 payout on the Over.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain has won two races in each of the last two seasons and his over/under for wins in 2024 is 1.5 in the 2024 NASCAR futures. So which side should you be playing for Chastain and Byron, and what are some of the other 2024 NASCAR futures that you should be targeting this preseason? Before scouring the 2024 NASCAR futures odds and making any NASCAR bets, be sure to see the latest 2024 NASCAR futures picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 16 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Two seasons ago, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Then they nailed Kyle Busch as an 11-1 winner in Fontana last season, Martin Truex Jr. as a 12-1 outright winner in Dover, Michael McDowell at 40-1 in Indianapolis in August and A.J. Allmendinger at 12-1 in Charlotte late in the year. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season and revealed a baker's dozen of their favorite NASCAR bets. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR futures best bets

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2024 NASCAR futures bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to go over 3.5 wins for a -118 payout. The 31-year-old won 10 times on his way to a championship in 2021, three times during a somewhat tumultuous 2022 season and then four times last year despite losing his crew chief for four races to a suspension. Now he enters the 2024 season as the title favorite (11-2) and our experts think it's thoroughly deserving.

Despite finishing second to Blaney in the standings, Larson was consistently the fastest driver under green-flag conditions in 2023 and he led 12.6% of the laps that he ran last season (the highest rate in NASCAR). He's piled up 17 wins over the last three seasons and he's now a 23-time winner overall in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bobbitt and Greco felt like he left a few wins and likely a championship on the table last season and think he'll be hungry to cement his status as the best active driver with a big year in 2024. See what other NASCAR futures bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR Cup Series futures bets

In addition to this NASCAR futures bet, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified a dozen other NASCAR futures plays that they love, including multiple preseason NASCAR picks that pay plus money. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So what are the best futures bets for the 2024 NASCAR season? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR futures picks and best bets all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up nearly $23,000, and find out.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +550

William Byron +600

Chase Elliott +700

Ryan Blaney +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +900

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Bubba Wallace +3500

Josh Berry +6500

Erik Jones +8000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Austin Dillon +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

Ryan Preece +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Michael McDowell +30000

Daniel Hemric +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Justin Haley +75000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Todd Gilliland +100000