The NASCAR preseason is upon us with the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday and then the Bluegreen Vacations Duels taking place at Daytona on Thursday, Feb. 15. However, the actual 2024 NASCAR Cup Series begins with the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18. The Great American Race kicks off a 36-race season for NASCAR that includes 26 regular-season races and 10 postseason races, and all the drama will conclude with four drivers racing for a title in Phoenix on Nov. 10.

Ryan Blaney is coming off his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023 and he's listed at +750 to repeat as champ in the latest 2024 NASCAR futures odds. Kyle Larson is the +550 championship favorite but you can also bet over/unders on season win totals, who will make the Championship 4 and much more. Before scouring the 2024 NASCAR futures odds and making any NASCAR bets, be sure to see the latest 2024 NASCAR futures picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 16 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Two seasons ago, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Then they nailed Kyle Busch as an 11-1 winner in Fontana last season, Martin Truex Jr. as a 12-1 outright winner in Dover, Michael McDowell at 40-1 in Indianapolis in August and A.J. Allmendinger at 12-1 in Charlotte late in the year. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2024 NASCAR futures best bets

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2024 NASCAR futures bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to go over 3.5 wins for a -118 payout. Larson was the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year's runner-up in the NASCAR standings. He is coming off a four-win season and also had an incredible 10-win season to earn the title in 2021. He's now a 23-time winner in NASCAR's top circuit and our experts are hammering this over.

"Larson had the fastest green flag metric all year and for the playoffs. He bagged up four wins even though it probably should have been far more. His pit crew is world-class. We should see a hungry Larson in 2024 after he finished as the Championship runner-up," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Let's not forget, this guy might be the best stock car driver on the planet right now and is only a few years removed from capturing ten checkered flags. We can't imagine holding an under ticket." See what other NASCAR futures bets to make at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

Kyle Larson +550

William Byron +600

Chase Elliott +700

Ryan Blaney +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +900

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Bubba Wallace +3500

Josh Berry +6500

Erik Jones +8000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Austin Dillon +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

Ryan Preece +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Michael McDowell +30000

Daniel Hemric +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Justin Haley +75000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Todd Gilliland +100000