Joey Logano will aim for more success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he competes in the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. Logano has recorded 12 top-10 finishes in 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, including three victories. The two-time Cup Series champion has won this race twice, going back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. Logano also captured the checkered flag in October 2022 at Las Vegas, one of five tracks in the series circuit on which he has recorded three wins. He hasn't gotten off to a strong start this year, as he crashed out of the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished 28th at Atlanta last weekend.

Sunday's 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Logano is 16-1, while 2021 race winner Kyle Larson is the 21-5 favorite in the latest 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds. Other top 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas contenders include William Byron, who won this race last year, and Christopher Bell at 8-1, and Denny Hamlin and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at 9-1. Before making any Pennzoil 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Last week at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Las Vegas 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Pennzoil 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ross Chastain, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds. The 31-year-old Floridian began the season with a 21st-place finish in the Daytona 500 but performed much better last weekend when he was seventh at Atlanta.

Chastain has made 11 starts at Las Vegas in the Cup Series and recorded three top-five finishes - all in his last four outings. He had his two best performances at the track in 2022, when he was third in this race and runner-up seven months later in the South Point 400. Chastain also finished fifth in that event last season. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Pennzoil 400 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have also identified four other huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They're all going off at 18-1 or higher, including a pair of massive triple-digit longshots, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Pennzoil 400 2024, and which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers, and find out.

2024 Pennzoil 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Las Vegas picks at SportsLine



Kyle Larson 21-5

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Kyle Busch 19-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Cindric 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 150-1

Josh Berry 200-1

Chase Briscoe 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Corey LaJoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Daniel Hemric 350-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Derek Kraus 450-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Kaz Grala 1500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1