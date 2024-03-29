Martin Truex Jr. has nine top-seven finishes in his last 10 starts at Richmond Raceway, including three wins and a runner-up during that stretch. He has already had some success on short tracks this season, which is why he is one of the favorites heading into the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Truex is 6-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Richmond odds, sitting behind co-favorites Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, who are 17-4 on the NASCAR odds board. Should you include Truex in your 2024 Toyota Owners 400 bets?

Other 2024 Toyota Owners 400 contenders include Ty Gibbs (8-1), Kyle Larson (10-1) and William Byron (12-1). Larson has just two top-five finishes in his last 10 Richmond starts, but those came in the last two spring races, including a win after leading 93 laps last year. Before making any 2024 Toyota Owners 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto started this season with a bang by nailing William Byron as a 16-1 longshot in the Daytona 500, Kyle Larson at 4-1 in the Pennzoil 400 and Denny Hamlin at 5-1 in the Food City 500. He also moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Toyota Owners 400, Taranto is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's an 11-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Buescher is the most recent winner at this track, taking the checkered flag last summer after leading 88 laps. It was his second top-three finish in his last three Richmond starts, as he finished third in the 2022 fall event.

Buescher is in his ninth full season in the Cup Series, and he will make his 300th career Cup Series start on Sunday night. He is coming off a trio of top-10 finishes, coming in second place at Phoenix, seventh at Bristol and eighth at COTA. Taranto expects Buescher to contend for another win at Richmond this weekend, especially since he is in strong form right now.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading last week's winner, William Byron. He moved up to sixth place in the Cup Series standings with his win at Circuit of The Americas last week, marking his second win of the season. However, he has been a boom-or-bust driver this season, finishing no better than tenth place in the four races sandwiched between those victories.

He has also struggled at this track throughout his career, posting just one top-five finish in 13 Richmond starts. Byron came up short on the first two short tracks of the season, finishing 18th in Phoenix and 35th in Bristol. Taranto knows that Byron is coming off an impressive showing last week, but his career stats at Richmond cannot be overlooked. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Christopher Bell 17-4

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Ty Gibbs 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Chris Buescher 12-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Corey Lajoie 350-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Zane Smith 2000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1