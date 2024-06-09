If Kyle Busch had his way, the NASCAR Cup Series would visit Sonoma Raceway more than just once a year. Busch looks to break out of a slump and record his first victory of the season when he takes part in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma on Sunday afternoon. The 39-year-old has made 18 Cup Series starts at the California road course and registered two wins, seven top-five finishes and nine top-10s. A two-time Cup Series champion, he began a stretch of six straight top-10s at Sonoma when he captured the checkered flag in 2015 and followed his disappointing 30th-place finish in 2022 with a runner-up performance last season. Busch's success at Sonoma has not been limited to the Cup Series, as he won his lone Truck Series start there two years ago.

Busch is a 25-1 longshot, while Martin Truex Jr., who has five career road-course wins, is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are 15-2, while William Byron and Ty Gibbs round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma contenders at 17-2. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing eight winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

For the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Taranto is high on A.J. Allmendinger, who is listed at 14-1. The 42-year-old Californian will be making just his fifth Cup Series start of the season and first since April 28, when he finished 13th at Dover. Allmendinger was sixth in two of the previous three races, including the one on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24.

Allmendinger also was sixth in his Cup Series appearance at Sonoma last year. That performance came one day after he was runner-up on the California road course in his lone Xfinity Series start there. Allmendinger, who won back-to-back Xfinity regular-season titles in 2021 and 2022, has recorded three top-five finishes and seven top-10s while starting all 13 races in the series this campaign.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading William Byron, who is listed at 17-2. After registering a career-high six victories in the Cup Series last season, the 26-year-old native of North Carolina captured the checkered flag three times in his first eight starts of 2024. Byron is tied with Denny Hamlin for the most wins this season and shares first place in top-10 finishes (nine) with Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

One of Byron's victories this year came on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas in March. However, the 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year hasn't had much success at Sonoma in his career. Byron has made five starts at the track and finished in the top 10 just once, as he was ninth in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 two years ago. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

William Byron 17-2

Ty Gibbs 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Tyler Reddick 19-2

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Chris Buescher 14-1

Michael McDowell 15-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Will Brown 28-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Cam Waters 50-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Josh Berry 750-1

Erik Jones 750-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Zane Smith 7500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Kaz Grala 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1000-1