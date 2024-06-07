Martin Truex Jr. aims for back-to-back wins at Sonoma Raceway for the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career when he competes in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday. Truex, who also won this race in 2013, captured the checkered flag in 2018 and 2019 before making his way to Victory Lane at Sonoma for a fourth time last year. The 2017 Cup Series champion has posted two other top-five finishes in his 17 starts at the track, as he was fifth in 2016 and third three years ago. Truex has yet to record a win this season and is in a 31-start drought since finishing first at New Hampshire last July.

Truex is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are 15-2, while William Byron and Ty Gibbs round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma contenders at 17-2. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing eight winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 expert picks

For the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Taranto is high on A.J. Allmendinger, who is listed at 14-1. The 42-year-old Californian has spent most of his time in 2024 competing in the Xfinity Series, where he won the regular-season championship in both 2021 and 2022. This year, he has recorded three top-five finishes and seven top-10s in 13 starts, including a fourth-place at Portland International Raceway last weekend.

Allmendinger has made only four appearances in the Cup Series this season but has posted a pair of top-10s. He began the campaign with a sixth-place showing in the Daytona 500 and also finished sixth on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas in March. Allmendinger had his best year at Sonoma in 2023, finishing sixth in the Cup Series race a day after his runner-up performance in the Xfinity Series.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading William Byron, who is listed at 17-2. After registering a career-high six victories in the Cup Series last season, the 26-year-old native of North Carolina captured the checkered flag three times in his first eight starts of 2024. Byron is tied with Denny Hamlin for the most wins this season and shares first place in top-10 finishes (nine) with Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

One of Byron's victories this year came on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas in March. However, the 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year hasn't had much success at Sonoma in his career. Byron has made five starts at the track and finished in the top 10 just once, as he was ninth in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 two years ago. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

William Byron 17-2

Ty Gibbs 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Tyler Reddick 19-2

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Chris Buescher 14-1

Michael McDowell 15-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Will Brown 28-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Cam Waters 50-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Josh Berry 750-1

Erik Jones 750-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Zane Smith 7500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Kaz Grala 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1000-1