Martin Truex Jr. is fourth in the NASCAR standings with 11 races until the start of the postseason, but after missing the NASCAR playoffs because he didn't have a win in 2022, he'll be eager to score his first win of the season soon. Truex is a four-time winner at Sonoma Raceway and the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the Northern California road track on Sunday for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and this could be Truex's best chance of getting a victory that would virtually assure another chance to race for a championship.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion won at Sonoma in 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2023, and he's the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma odds. He's followed on the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds board by Christopher Bell (15-2), Kyle Larson (15-2), Ty Gibbs (17-2) and William Byron (17-2). Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

For the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350, the model is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 31-year-old Texan made the playoffs as a rookie in 2016 thanks to a win at Pocono but he'd miss the playoffs in each of the next six seasons. However, he did score a win at Bristol late in the 2022 season and it helped catapult him to bigger things in 2023.

Buescher won three times last season and got back into the NASCAR playoffs, finishing seventh in the standings. He hasn't found his way back to victory lane yet in 2024 but he is currently 14th in the NASCAR standings and would be eligible if the postseason started today. He won't want to chance it with nine first-time winners already this year and he has been top five in each of the last two seasons at Sonoma, so he could be a threat to win on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the top Vegas favorites at 15-2, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup. Bell has already mathematically guaranteed himself a spot in the postseason with two victories and he's currently eighth in the NASCAR standings.

He's also a capable road racer with two victories and top 10s in half of his career NASCAR Cup Series starts on road courses. However, his best finish in three career starts at Sonoma Raceway was ninth last season and he was outside the top 20 the previous two years. He hasn't led a lap in those three races and the model predicts that he won't be a serious threat on Sunday either. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds, drivers, lineup

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

Ty Gibbs 17-2

William Byron 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Tyler Reddick 19-2

Chris Buescher 14-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Michael McDowell 15-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Will Brown 28-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Cam Waters 50-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Erik Jones 750-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Josh Berry 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Kaz Grala 1000-1