The NASCAR Cup Series will make its second stop at a road course circuit when Sonoma Raceway hosts the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday afternoon. Passing opportunities are hard to come by, making it a difficult track for the oval track drivers in the NASCAR at Sonoma field. Veterans like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch have been the top drivers at Sonoma in recent years, but there is a group of young drivers ready to make an impact this weekend. Truex, the defending champion and four-time winner, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds.

William Byron has two wins and one runner-up finish in his last three starts on winding road circuits, including the first road race this year (COTA). Should you back Byron with your 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 bets? Before making any 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Sonoma 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Tyler Reddick in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -110. Reddick has an average starting position of 5.7 in his three races at this track, but that has not translated to success. He has finished outside the top 15 in all three attempts, with two of those being outside the top 30.

Elliott has been on the other end of the spectrum, posting three top-five and five top-10 finishes in eight career Sonoma starts. He is almost always in contention in road races, with seven of his 19 career wins coming on this track type. Elliott also leads the Cup Series in average finishing position (8.9) in road races over the last three years, making him the value side of this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and identified a longshot they like to win Sunday's race. He is going off at more than 15-1 to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Toyota/Save Mart 350 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Sonoma picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Sonoma picks at SportsLine



Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

Ty Gibbs 17-2

William Byron 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Tyler Reddick 19-2

Chris Buescher 14-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Michael McDowell 15-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Will Brown 28-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Cam Waters 50-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Erik Jones 750-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Josh Berry 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Kaz Grala 1000-1