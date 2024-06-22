The NASCAR Cup Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2024 USA Today 301. Joey Logano will enter the weekend with breathing room after racing himself off the bubble temporarily last week. Logano finished sixth in Iowa and moved up to 15th in the NASCAR standings, with Kyle Busch dropping to 16th. There have been 10 different winners this year, so six racers would get into the NASCAR playoffs on points if the regular season ended today. Logano is 17-2 in the 2024 USA Today 301 odds, while Busch is 35-1.

Joe Gibbs Racing has been the dominant force at "The Magic Mile," and teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are 9-2 co-favorites in the 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 USA Today 301 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 USA Today 301 predictions

For the 2024 USA Today 301, the model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After missing the postseason during his first season with RFK Racing in 2022, Keselowski's team made improvements in 2023 and he wound up finishing eighth in the NASCAR standings.

He broke a 110-race winless streak with a victory at Darlington earlier this season. Keselowski has continued to run well since, finishing second in Charlotte, third at Gateway and 10th last week in Iowa. He's a two-time winner at "The Magic Mile" and finished top-10 in his last five starts in New Hampshire.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 USA Today 301 starting lineup. Bell has already clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason with two victories on the season but he's only eight in the standings thanks to five finishes outside the top 30.

Bell was a runner-up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2021 and then won in Loudon last season. He would go on to win the pole at "The Magic Mile" in 2023 but only led one lap before eventually going on to finish 29th after a day plagued with issues. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 USA Today 301 odds, drivers, lineup

