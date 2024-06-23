Martin Truex Jr. announced his retirement from full-time driving, effective at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which makes Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway a special event. Truex's last victory came at this track a year ago, so the 2024 USA Today 301 could be his best shot at winning again. The veteran has been competitive this season but has no checkered flags, which is also the case for drivers like Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Truex is a 9-2 co-favorite in the latest USA Today 301 2024 odds, tied with Christopher Bell, who has a 2022 victory at this track.

Denny Hamlin comes in at 6-1, while other 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire contenders include Kyle Larson (13-2) and Ryan Blaney (13-2). The 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2024 USA Today 301, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time Xfinity Series champion never finished better than 13th in each of his first three years on the Cup Series. He broke through last year, finishing sixth, and he's also sixth in NASCAR standings entering NASCAR at New Hampshire 2024. Reddick has three top 10s over his last four races and has a favorable history at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Reddick has a pair of top 10s over four career starts at the track, including a sixth place last year. His career average finish of 12.5 at NASCAR New Hampshire trails just four other active drivers, and Reddick has found a new wave of success on comparable one-mile tracks since moving to 23XI Racing last year. He has five top 10s over eight starts on one-mile tracks with 23XI, compared to just three top 10s over 14 starts with his previous team.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 USA Today 301 starting lineup. Bell has already clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason with two victories on the season but he's only eight in the standings thanks to five finishes outside the top 30.

