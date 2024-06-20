The NASCAR Cup Series is hurdling towards its postseason. Week 18 of the regular season will take place on Sunday when the 2024 USA Today 301 is held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET and "The Magic Mile" has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1993 when Rusty Wallace won the inaugural race on the 1.058-mile oval. Its combination of asphalt and granite makes it one of the most unique racing surfaces in NASCAR and the relatively flat track makes positioning a key piece of race strategy.

Chase Elliott is the new leader in the NASCAR standings after a third-place finish in Iowa last week and the 2020 champion is 12-1 in the 2024 USA Today 301 odds. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are 9-2 co-favorites in the 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 USA Today 301 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 USA Today 301 predictions

For the 2024 USA Today 301, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Toyota's have been the dominant force at New Hampshire since the switch to the next-gen car and Reddick had his best career performance at "The Magic Mile" last season with a sixth-place finish.

Reddick scored his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season in a dazzling finish at Talladega and he's in a position to comfortably qualify for the NASCAR playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. He's currently sixth in the NASCAR standings with top-10 finishes in 10 of the first 17 races so far in 2024.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 USA Today 301 starting lineup. Bell has already clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason with two victories on the season but he's only eight in the standings thanks to five finishes outside the top 30.

Bell was a runner-up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2021 and then won in Loudon last season. He would go on to win the pole at "The Magic Mile" in 2023 but only led one lap before eventually going on to finish 29th after a day plagued with issues. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 USA Today 301 odds, drivers, lineup

