The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's 2024 USA Today 301, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney picked up his first win of the season last week and is 13-2 to make it back-to-back victories in the 2024 USA Today 301 odds. Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are the 9-2 co-favorites in the 2024 NASCAR New Hampshire odds, with Truex entering this race as the defending champion. He led 254 laps and swept the first two stages in that dominant performance last year, but he is winless in his first 17 races this season.

Bell has a pair of top-two finishes in his last three starts at this track, including a win in 2022. Should you back him with your 2024 USA Today 301 bets? Before making any 2024 USA Today 301 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at New Hampshire 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 USA Today 301 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -110. Larson picked up a win at Sonoma and appeared to be in line for another win at Iowa before a late wreck took him out. He is eight points behind teammate Chase Elliott atop the point standings heading into Sunday's race, and he finished third in this race last year.

Larson posted a pair of runner-up finishes at this track in 2017 and finished seventh in 2021, so he has a history of success here. Logano has struggled with consistency this season, finishing outside the top 10 seven times in his last nine points-paying races. He has also finished ninth or worse six times in his last nine New Hampshire tries, making him a solid driver to fade in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 USA Today 301 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more bets and have seven more matchup props worth targeting. They have also picked the outright winner of the USA Today 301, and anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the USA Today 301 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 USA Today 301 odds, field

Christopher Bell 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Larson 13-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Joey Logano 17-2

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Brad Keselowski 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chris Buescher 28-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Alex Bowman 55-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Justin Haley 350-1

Austin Dillon 400-1

Erik Jones 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 400-1

Zane Smith 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1