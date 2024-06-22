The 2024 USA Today 301 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are the co-favorites at 9-2 odds in the latest 2024 USA Today 301 odds. Denny Hamlin (6-1), Kyle Larson (13-2) and Ryan Blaney (13-2) follow with the next shortest odds to win 2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire. All five could be popular options for 2024 USA Today 301 DFS picks and 2024 USA Today 301 Fantasy NASCAR lineups, so how should you form your NASCAR DFS strategy?

Blaney is coming off a victory at the Iowa Corn 350, his first of the year, so should you use him in NASCAR DFS lineups or NASCAR Fantasy picks for the 2024 USA Today 301? Blaney has struggled in the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire editions, finishing 18th or worse in three of his last four races there, so how should that affect your NASCAR DFS picks? Before locking in your 2024 USA Today 301 DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and making your Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. His model has impressively nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone and three so far this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One of McClure's top NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS picks is Denny Hamlin ($10,800 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Hamlin has run into some bad luck lately, finishing 24th at last week's Iowa Corn 350 after getting tangled up in Kyle Larson and Daniel Suárez's crash early in the final stage. The week before, Hamlin exited NASCAR at Sonoma on lap three with engine failure. But the 43-year-old remains one of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series and he had six straight top-five results before back-to-back unfortunate scenarios.

Hamlin is third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and is one of four drivers with seven top-five finishes, the most this season. He's also tied for the lead on the season in wins (three), most recently taking the Wurth 400 on April 28 for his 54th NASCAR Cup Series victory, the second-most among active drivers. Hamlin finished seventh at NASCAR at New Hampshire last year for his fifth straight top-10 result, including two runner-ups during that span. Hamlin isn't cheap, but he's worth the price for NASCAR DFS lineups. You can see the rest of McClure's USA Today 301 DFS picks at SportsLine.

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 USA Today 301 Fantasy lineups is Brad Keselowski. He is a 16-1 longshot to win the 2024 USA Today 301, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Keselowski had his third top-10 finish over his last four races at last weekend's Iowa Speedway 350 after finishing 10th in Iowa. He has also finished in the top three in three of his last six races, including winning NASCAR at Darlington on May 12.

Keselowski has 36 NASCAR Cup Series career wins, the third most among active drivers. He's won two career NASCAR at New Hampshire events, most recently taking the 301-lap race in 2020. The 40-year-old has finished no worse than 10th in any of his last five races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including finishing fifth last year. Given his combination of consistent top-10 finishes lately this season and over the past few years at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he's a strong option for McClure in NASCAR Fantasy lineups. You can see the rest of McClure's USA Today 301 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

