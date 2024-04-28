Tyler Reddick will try to continue his impressive driving during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule when he takes part in the 2024 Wurth 400 on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. Reddick is tied with William Byron for the most top-10 finishes this year with seven, all of which he has posted over his last eight starts. The 28-year-old has been seventh or better in his last three outings and is coming off his first victory of the campaign at Talladega last weekend. Reddick won a Truck Series race at Dover in 2015, but has yet to record a win at the track in five Cup Series starts.

Reddick is 22-1 and Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Wurth 400 odds. Martin Truex Jr., who won this race for the third time last season, is 6-1 while William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Dover contenders at 15-2. Sunday's race at "The Monster Mile" is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Wurth 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas two weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 Wurth 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Wurth 400, Taranto is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 16-1 longshot. Bowman did not get his Cup Series career at Dover Motor Speedway off to a good start, finishing no better than 20th in his first six starts. However, the 30-year-old from Arizona began turning things around in 2019, when he was runner-up in May and third five months later.

Bowman took a step backward in the first of two races at the track in 2020, as he came away with a 21st-place result. But he quickly righted the ship, sandwiching five-place finishes around a victory in this race in 2021. Bowman also is coming off one of his better performances of 2024 as he was fifth at Talladega last weekend, his best showing since posting back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Bristol and the Circuit of the Americas in mid-March.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Christopher Bell, who also has fared well at Dover of late. After finishing no better than 21st in his first three Cup Series starts at the track, the 29-year-old Oklahoman was fourth in this race in 2022 and sixth in last year's edition. Bell also excelled at "The Monster Mile" while competing in NASCAR's other two series, as he posted top-five finishes in three of his four Xfinity Series outings - including back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019 - and was third in one of his two Truck Series races there.

Bell performed well over his first seven Cup Series starts this year, finishing third in the Daytona 500 and winning at Phoenix to begin a stretch of four consecutive top-10 finishes. Things have not gone very well for him lately, however, as he has been 17th or worse in each of his last three starts. Last weekend at Talladega, Bell was involved in an accident that prevented him from completing the race and forced him to settle for a last-place result. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Wurth 400 predictions

2024 Wurth 400 odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 15-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Christopher Bell 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Josh Berry 45-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 90-1

Corey Heim 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Corey LaJoie 250-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1