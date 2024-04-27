Martin Truex Jr. will aim for more success at his favorite track when he competes in the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Truex recorded the fourth victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career at Dover when he won this race for the third time last year. The 2017 series champion, who also has posted four wins at Sonoma Raceway, has registered 10 top-five finishes, including nine in his last 12 starts, and a career-high 19 top-10s in 33 outings at the Delaware track. Truex, who also recorded two wins and a pair of runner-up finishes at Dover in the Xfinity Series, has finished either first or second in five of his last seven Cup Series races there.

Truex is 6-1 and Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Wurth 400 odds. William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Dover contenders at 15-2. Sunday's race at "The Monster Mile" is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Wurth 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas two weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

For the 2024 Wurth 400, Taranto is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 16-1 longshot. The 30-year-old native of Arizona has made 71 consecutive starts without a victory since capturing the checkered flag at Las Vegas on March 6, 2022. However, he has come close to ending the drought a number of times this year as he is tied with five other drivers for the most top-five finishes with four, including a runner-up performance in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Bowman was fifth at Talladega last week and has posted four of his five top-10 finishes this campaign over his last six starts. He has performed well at Dover during his Cup Series career, winning this race in 2021 while registering four other top-fives in 12 outings. Most of Bowman's success at the track has been recent, as he has finished fifth or better in five of his last six starts.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Christopher Bell, who also has fared well at Dover of late. After finishing no better than 21st in his first three Cup Series starts at the track, the 29-year-old Oklahoman was fourth in this race in 2022 and sixth in last year's edition. Bell also excelled at "The Monster Mile" while competing in NASCAR's other two series, as he posted top-five finishes in three of his four Xfinity Series outings - including back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019 - and was third in one of his two Truck Series races there.

Bell performed well over his first seven Cup Series starts this year, finishing third in the Daytona 500 and winning at Phoenix to begin a stretch of four consecutive top-10 finishes. Things have not gone very well for him lately, however, as he has been 17th or worse in each of his last three starts. Last weekend at Talladega, Bell was involved in an accident that prevented him from completing the race and forced him to settle for a last-place result. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

