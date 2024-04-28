William Byron led all NASCAR Cup Series drivers with six victories last season and is showcasing his ability to stand out above the NASCAR DFS driver pool again this year. Byron has three victories over the first 10 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule entering the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Byron has finished seventh or better in five straight races, including two victories over that span, so should you spend up to include him in your NASCAR at Dover DFS lineups and move him up your Fantasy NASCAR rankings for the 2024 Wurth 400?

Who else from the NASCAR DFS driver pool should you consider for 2024 Wurth 400 DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings and NASCAR Fantasy racing lineups? Although Byron has the most victories, Kyle Larson leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings, so should he be featured in your NASCAR DFS picks and NASCAR Fantasy lineups? Before locking in your 2024 Wurth 400 DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Wurth 400 and just locked in his sleepers, DFS projections and Fantasy NASCAR predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Wurth 400 2024 sleeper picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Wurth 400 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Dover DFS picks is Ross Chastain ($12,000 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings). Chastain finished 13th at NASCAR at Talladega last weekend after a DNF in Texas the weekend before. Chastain has only cracked the top 10 in one of his last six races, but that has dropped his price tag to a number that can return great value for NASCAR DFS lineups.

The 31-year-old finished ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last season for his third straight top-10 finish. Only four drivers had more top-five finishes than him last season (10) with one of those coming at Dover Motor Speedway last year. He finished second at last year's Wurth 400 after finishing third in the 2022 NASCAR at Dover race. That track familiarity and success should play to his advantage on Friday as McClure sees Chastain as an asset for 2024 Wurth 400 NASCAR DFS picks. You can see the rest of McClure's Wurth 400 DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Wurth 400 Fantasy NASCAR rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Wurth 400 Fantasy lineups is Ryan Blaney. He is a 14-1 longshot to win the Wurth 400, but the model projects him just outside the top five while making a run at the title. The 30-year-old is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and has finished in the top 10 in the final standings in each of the last seven seasons. Despite Blaney finishing 20th or worse in back-to-back races, he's still seventh in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Blaney is one of six drivers with four top-five finishes over the first 10 races of the season with no driver recording five top-five results yet. Blaney finished third at NASCAR at Dover last year and has finished 12th or better in three of his last four runs at Dover Motor Speedway. He led 45 laps over that span and although some NASCAR Fantasy players may fade Blaney due to his recent poor showings, McClure has faith in a bounceback. You can see the rest of McClure's Wurth 400 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

How to make Wurth 400 2024 picks, longshot bets

McClure is also targeting two drivers with odds of 14-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the checkered flag. Plus, he's sharing full NASCAR DFS picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings. Check out all of McClure's Wurth 400 picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Wurth 400 2024, and which drivers should you target for your NASCAR DFS lineups, and Fantasy NASCAR plays this week at Dover Motor Speedway? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Dover 400 2024 DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR plays, and find out.