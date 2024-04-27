Martin Truex Jr. has finished outside the top 10 in his last three races and is still seeking his first win of the season heading into the 2024 Wurth 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. He is the defending champion at Dover Motor Speedway and has four Cup Series victories at this track overall. Truex is second on the NASCAR at Dover odds board at 6-1, following Kyle Larson (9-2) in the 2024 Wurth 400 odds. Should you back him with your 2024 Wurth 400 bets?

William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain are all 2024 Wurth 400 contenders at 15-2, with Byron and Hamlin being the only NASCAR Cup Series drivers with multiple wins this season. Chastain has just one top-five finish and ranks ninth in points, so he is looking for a breakthrough performance on Sunday. Before making any 2024 Wurth 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Dover 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Wurth 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Christopher Bell in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -105. Elliott has five top-five finishes in his last eight starts at Dover, picking up a win in 2022 after finishing third in 2021. He ranks third in the Cup Series standings, racking up four top-10s through his first 10 races of the season.

Elliott finished fifth at Richmond, third at Martinsville and won at Texas in consecutive weeks before the madness of Talladega last week. Bell has never finished inside the top three at Dover, and he has failed to crack the top 20 in three of his five previous visits. He has also gone three races without a top-15 finish this season, so Bobbitt and Greco feel good about fading him this weekend. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Wurth 400 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at over 40-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Wurth 400 2024, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Dover picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Wurth 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Josh Berry 45-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 90-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Corey Heim 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

AJ Allmendinger 250-1

Corey Lajoie 250-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1