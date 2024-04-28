The NASCAR Cup Series will move on from the superspeedway madness at Talladega to Dover for the 2024 Wurth 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Dover Motor Speedway is an intermediate track, which is why Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the 2024 Wurth 400 odds. Larson has been an elite driver on this type of track, perennially sitting atop the NASCAR odds board. He is followed in the 2024 NASCAR at Dover odds by defending Dover champion Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), William Byron (15-2) and Denny Hamlin (15-2).

Last week's winner, Tyler Reddick, is a 22-1 longshot in the 2024 Wurth 400 starting lineup despite posting three top-10 finishes on short tracks this season. Is he a driver that you should target with your 2024 Wurth 400 bets? Before making any 2024 Wurth 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Wurth 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Christopher Bell in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -105. Larson and 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson are the only active drivers who have a better average finishing position than Elliott (9.8) at this track. He won this race in 2018 and 2022 to go along with being the second-fastest qualifier in his 13 career races at Dover.

Finding good passing opportunities is a rarity on a track like this, so being able to qualify well is important. Elliott finished fifth at Richmond and third at Martinsville in a pair of short-track races earlier this season. Bell has not cracked the top 15 in his last three races this season, and he has never finished inside the top three in this race. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Wurth 400 predictions

2024 Wurth 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Alex Bowman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Josh Berry 45-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Noah Gragson 90-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Corey Heim 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

AJ Allmendinger 250-1

Corey Lajoie 250-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1