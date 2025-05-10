Veteran driver Tyler Reddick will try to break through this week at a place he has had plenty of success when he takes part in the 2025 NASCAR Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Reddick won the Hollywood Casino 400 in September 2023 and has four top-10 finishes at the track. He placed ninth at the 2019 Digital Ally 400 at Kansas in his second race in the NASCAR Cup series. He has four top-eight finishes in 2025, including a second-place finish at the season-opening Daytona 500.

Kyle Larson is the +425 favorite, with Reddick and Ryan Blaney at +650, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +850 in the latest 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Advent Health 400 expert picks

For the 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including Larson. He won the Food City 500 last month at Bristol, as well as the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in March. He finished sixth overall in 2024, speeding to six wins and 18 top-10 finishes. The 32-year-old was first in the Cup series in 2021, earning 10 victories and 26 top-10 finishes. Larson is going off at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Larson is a 13-year veteran of the Cup series, competing in 376 races over that span. He has recorded 31 career wins with 21 poles and 190 top-10 finishes. His first Cup series race was at the 2013 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte, and he earned his first win at the 2016 Pure Michigan 400. At the Xfinity Series level, he has 17 wins, 85 top-10 finishes and eight poles in 119 races in a 10-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Kansas Superspeedway

Top 10 finish: Taranto sees Austin Dillon (+360) breaking through for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish of the season. The 35-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver took seventh last week at the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He was 10th in back-to-back weeks at Bristol and Talladega. Last fall at the Hollywood Casino 400, he took 12th. He has six career top-10 finishes at Kansas Speedway.

Dillon, 35, has had mixed success throughout his NASCAR Cup career. He has placed as high as 11th in a season three times, the last coming in 2022. In 408 races in his Cup career, he has registered five wins with 80 top-10 finishes and six poles. His last win was at the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Richmond. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway odds, lineup

